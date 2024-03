Biden and Trump made general election pitches in Georgia President Biden and former President Donald Trump traveled to Georgia over the weekend to make their first general election pitches in a key state that finishes voting on Tuesday.

Elections Biden and Trump made general election pitches in Georgia Biden and Trump made general election pitches in Georgia Listen · 3:45 3:45 President Biden and former President Donald Trump traveled to Georgia over the weekend to make their first general election pitches in a key state that finishes voting on Tuesday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor