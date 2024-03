Maryland Sen. Van Hollen says Biden could pressure Israel to let more aid through Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen recently spoke out about a law that the U.S. could use to get more aid to people in Gaza. He talks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about what the law is and what it means.

Politics Maryland Sen. Van Hollen says Biden could pressure Israel to let more aid through Maryland Sen. Van Hollen says Biden could pressure Israel to let more aid through Listen · 4:38 4:38 Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen recently spoke out about a law that the U.S. could use to get more aid to people in Gaza. He talks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about what the law is and what it means. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor