With a few days likely left in the Iditarod, a frontrunner gets a time penalty With days likely left in the sled dog race, one of the frontrunners has been given a 2-hour time penalty after officials deemed he didn't sufficiently gut a moose that got tangled with his dog team.

Sports With a few days likely left in the Iditarod, a frontrunner gets a time penalty With days likely left in the sled dog race, one of the frontrunners has been given a 2-hour time penalty after officials deemed he didn't sufficiently gut a moose that got tangled with his dog team. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor