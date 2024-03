Probe finds that the largest wildfire in Texas history was 'ignited by power lines' The U.S. faces a dangerous combination of aging utility infrastructure and rising wildfire risk because of global warming. Experts say many utilities aren't employing solutions to reduce the threat.

National Probe finds that the largest wildfire in Texas history was 'ignited by power lines' The U.S. faces a dangerous combination of aging utility infrastructure and rising wildfire risk because of global warming. Experts say many utilities aren't employing solutions to reduce the threat. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor