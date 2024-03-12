Bill Bradley

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For all of his 80 years, Bill Bradley has been driven by ambition. His ambition drove him to become a college basketball star, earning him an Olympic gold medal. He spent 10 years as a Hall-of-Fame forward for the New York Knicks, bringing the team their first ever NBA Championship in 1970, and again in 1973.

After he retired from basketball, Bill served for 18 years in the United States Senate, representing the state of New Jersey; and in 2000 was a Democratic candidate for President of the United States, challenging Vice President Al Gore for the nomination.

His defeat in 2000 marked his end in electoral politics but that didn't stop Bill Bradley. He's written seven New York Times bestselling books and hosts a weekly radio show on SiriusXM, celebrating the goodness of the American people.

Bill's most recent work is a solo theatrical show about his life, Rolling Along: An American Story. You can watch his one-man performance right now on Max. He joins us on Bullseye to talk about all of it and more.