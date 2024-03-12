Spring preview 2024

toggle caption Devyn Galindo/Courtesy of the artist

Not long after we shared our picks for 2024's most anticipated albums (on an episode that posted in January), two big announcements blew it all up: Beyoncé's act ii, due out March 29, and Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, scheduled for April 19. Now we're back with our spring preview, and while we'll have plenty more on both those albums later, on this week's show we share our picks for some of the other amazing releases on the way, from Vampire Weekend's Only God Was Above Us and Yaya Bey's Ten Fold to METZ's Up On Gravity Hill, a solo release from Portishead's Beth Gibbons, Waxahatchee's Tiger's Blood and more.

Hear The Songs

Raina Douris, host of WXPN's World Cafe, joins NPR Music editor Sheldon Pearce and host Robin Hilton to talk about Spring 2024's super-stacked release schedule. We dive in even deeper over here, where we run down Taylor, Bey and 50 other albums due out before June 20.

Featured artists, albums and songs: