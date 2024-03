Laws in 2 Midwest states make it hard for local governments to reject green projects As the number of wind and solar farms grow, officials in some Midwest states are taking steps to counter local opposition to the projects,

National Laws in 2 Midwest states make it hard for local governments to reject green projects Laws in 2 Midwest states make it hard for local governments to reject green projects Listen · 3:54 3:54 As the number of wind and solar farms grow, officials in some Midwest states are taking steps to counter local opposition to the projects, Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor