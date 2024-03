Harold Terens, 100, and his fiancé Jeanne Swerlin, 96, plan to marry in June They plan to get married in France on the beach Terens visited as a 20-year-old in the U.S. Army when he was part of forces that landed on the beaches of Normandy during World War II.

