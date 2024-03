Pilots often take micro-naps. How much of a problem is it globally? An Indonesian airliner veered off-course after both pilots fell asleep. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Andrew Tangel, aviation reporter for The Wall Street Journal, about the issue.

Business Pilots often take micro-naps. How much of a problem is it globally? Pilots often take micro-naps. How much of a problem is it globally? Listen · 3:42 3:42 An Indonesian airliner veered off-course after both pilots fell asleep. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Andrew Tangel, aviation reporter for The Wall Street Journal, about the issue. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor