A new public art project in Los Angeles is creating a lot of controversy NPR's A Martinez talks to University of Arizona Associate Professor Stefano Bloch about the graffiti that has transformed empty skyscrapers in Los Angeles into a symbolic battleground.

Art & Design A new public art project in Los Angeles is creating a lot of controversy A new public art project in Los Angeles is creating a lot of controversy Listen · 3:47 3:47 NPR's A Martinez talks to University of Arizona Associate Professor Stefano Bloch about the graffiti that has transformed empty skyscrapers in Los Angeles into a symbolic battleground. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor