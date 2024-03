Inflation was higher than expected in February Inflation was a little hotter than expected in February, for the second month in a row. Rent and gasoline drove much of the monthly increase. Food prices were flat.

Inflation was a little hotter than expected in February, for the second month in a row. Rent and gasoline drove much of the monthly increase. Food prices were flat.