Court overturns large part of Florida's so-called 'don't say gay' law A settlement has been reached that rolls back part of Florida's so-called "don't say gay" law, which bans instruction on gender identity.

Law Court overturns large part of Florida's so-called 'don't say gay' law Court overturns large part of Florida's so-called 'don't say gay' law Listen · 2:16 2:16 A settlement has been reached that rolls back part of Florida's so-called "don't say gay" law, which bans instruction on gender identity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor