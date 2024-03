What can Viktor Orbán's rise as a conservative superstar teach Trump? Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán met with former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago earlier in March. Former Hungarian MP Zsuzsanna Szelényi talks about Orbán's influence on conservatives in America.

