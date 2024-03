What to know about Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for North Carolina governor Republicans in North Carolina voted to nominate Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for governor. He has come under fire for his history of anti-gay and anti-Semitic remarks.

Elections What to know about Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for North Carolina governor What to know about Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for North Carolina governor Listen · 3:51 3:51 Republicans in North Carolina voted to nominate Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for governor. He has come under fire for his history of anti-gay and anti-Semitic remarks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor