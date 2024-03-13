Accessibility links
Israel says Hamas committed sexual violence on October 7. Proving it is hard : State of the World from NPR Israel says more than 1,200 Israelis were killed during the Hamas led assault on October 7th. Israel also says there were numerous instances of sexual violence perpetrated that day. This is a charge Hamas denies. To understand the difficulties in investigating the allegation, we hear about the experience of a first responder on October 7th.

For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates

Examining Evidence of Sexual Violence During the October 7th Attacks

Chaim Otmazgin, 50, poses for a portrait in his home in Petah Tikvah, Israel on Jan. 21. Otmazgin is a reserve soldier and a Zaka volunteer that was on scene of the attacks on October 7th and the following days. Maya Levin for NPR hide caption

Maya Levin for NPR

