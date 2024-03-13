Examining Evidence of Sexual Violence During the October 7th Attacks

toggle caption Maya Levin for NPR

Israel says more than 1,200 Israelis were killed during the Hamas led assault on October 7th. Israel also says there were numerous instances of sexual violence perpetrated that day. This is a charge Hamas denies. To understand the difficulties in investigating the allegation, we hear about the experience of a first responder on October 7th.



For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates