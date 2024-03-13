Accessibility links
The rise of cyberattacks on the healthcare industry : The Indicator from Planet Money Cyberattacks are plaguing the healthcare industry. It's an expensive and dangerous trend that's on the rise. Today, we consider why hacking is surging right now, why healthcare companies are being targeted and what hackers want from them.

Are data breaches putting patients at risk?

As of February 7, 2024, the hospital's computer network had been offline for eight days following what appears to be a ransomware attack

Scott Olson/Getty Images

As of February 7, 2024, the hospital's computer network had been offline for eight days following what appears to be a ransomware attack

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Cyberattacks are plaguing the healthcare industry. It's an expensive and dangerous trend that's on the rise. Today, we consider why hacking is surging right now, why healthcare companies are being targeted and what hackers want from them.

