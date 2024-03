Eugene Levy Is A 'Reluctant Traveler' : Fresh Air Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy visits distant lands and tastes exotic foods as the host of the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler. Levy describes it as a show about "a guy traveling who doesn't love to travel."



Fresh Air Eugene Levy Is A 'Reluctant Traveler' Eugene Levy Is A 'Reluctant Traveler' Listen · 46:30 46:30 Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy visits distant lands and tastes exotic foods as the host of the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler. Levy describes it as a show about "a guy traveling who doesn't love to travel."



