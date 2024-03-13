You're Not Imagining It; Shrinkflation Is Real

Here's one sign that shrinkflation is no longer just a topic for economics nerds.



Cookie Monster recently complained on social media that his favorite food was getting smaller. "Me hate shrinkflation!" the fuzzy blue monster declared. "Guess me going to have to eat double da cookies!"



President Biden promised to sign a bill banning it during his State of the Union address.



Shrinkflation isn't new.



It's been happening for years. But people seem to be paying more attention right now amidst high food prices and inflation. And the White House is clearly aware of that.



After years of rising prices, many Americans are fed up with paying more and getting less. Will the pendulum ever swing back?



