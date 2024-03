The political upheaval in Haiti has triggered a new humanitarian crisis NPR's A Martinez talks to Philippe Serge Degernier, United Nations Population Fund representative in Haiti, about the growing humanitarian crisis. Haiti is considered Latin America's poorest country.

Latin America The political upheaval in Haiti has triggered a new humanitarian crisis The political upheaval in Haiti has triggered a new humanitarian crisis Listen · 4:45 4:45 NPR's A Martinez talks to Philippe Serge Degernier, United Nations Population Fund representative in Haiti, about the growing humanitarian crisis. Haiti is considered Latin America's poorest country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor