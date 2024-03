Documentary revisits Iraqi national soccer team's victory in the 2007 Asian Cup NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Lucian Read, director of Lions of Mesopotamia, about the Iraqi national soccer team's unlikely Asian Cup victory in 2007. The win came at the height of Iraq's civil war.

