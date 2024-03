Ex-special counsel, appearing before House, defends Biden classified documents probe For more than four hours on Tuesday, former special counsel Robert Hur was questioned by House lawmakers. He defended his investigation into President Biden's handling of classified documents.

Law Ex-special counsel, appearing before House, defends Biden classified documents probe Ex-special counsel, appearing before House, defends Biden classified documents probe Listen · 3:47 3:47 For more than four hours on Tuesday, former special counsel Robert Hur was questioned by House lawmakers. He defended his investigation into President Biden's handling of classified documents. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor