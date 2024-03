Domestic violence is now recognized as a leading cause of traumatic brain injury Domestic violence can leave a characteristic pattern of damage on the brain, with the potential for lasting damage as severe as that caused by sports and military blasts.

Mental Health Domestic violence is now recognized as a leading cause of traumatic brain injury Domestic violence can leave a characteristic pattern of damage on the brain, with the potential for lasting damage as severe as that caused by sports and military blasts.