Conservationists in Los Angeles aim to buy a historic plot of land in Laurel Canyon Once home to a cabin owned by musician Frank Zappa, the land is a thriving hub for local wildlife. Laurel Spring's property owner has given conservationists until April 20 to come up with the money.

National Conservationists in Los Angeles aim to buy a historic plot of land in Laurel Canyon Conservationists in Los Angeles aim to buy a historic plot of land in Laurel Canyon Listen · 1:48 1:48 Once home to a cabin owned by musician Frank Zappa, the land is a thriving hub for local wildlife. Laurel Spring's property owner has given conservationists until April 20 to come up with the money. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor