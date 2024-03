Hong Kong's government nears passage of a new national security measure NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Eric Lai of the Center for Asian Law at Georgetown University about what's in the bill that builds on legislation imposed by Beijing following 2019's pro-democracy protests.

Hong Kong's government nears passage of a new national security measure