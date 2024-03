During March Meowness, library fines can be paid with cat photos This month the public library in Worcester, Mass., is letting people pay any lost and damage fees with cat photos. The program is meant to help library borrowers who might not be able to pay.

Animals During March Meowness, library fines can be paid with cat photos During March Meowness, library fines can be paid with cat photos Listen · 0:28 0:28 This month the public library in Worcester, Mass., is letting people pay any lost and damage fees with cat photos. The program is meant to help library borrowers who might not be able to pay. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor