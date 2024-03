Ala. court ruling that frozen embryos are children shocked some. Others saw it coming The state's Supreme Court ruling equating frozen embryos to children came as no surprise to those who've tracked how once-extreme ideas around fetal personhood have gained acceptance in some circles.

Law Ala. court ruling that frozen embryos are children shocked some. Others saw it coming Ala. court ruling that frozen embryos are children shocked some. Others saw it coming Audio will be available later today. The state's Supreme Court ruling equating frozen embryos to children came as no surprise to those who've tracked how once-extreme ideas around fetal personhood have gained acceptance in some circles. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor