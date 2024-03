Eugene Levy gets out of his comfort zone in 'The Reluctant Traveler' The Schitt's Creek star visits distant lands and tastes exotic foods as the host of the Apple TV+ series. Levy describes it as a show about "a guy traveling who doesn't love to travel."

