'Manhunt' dramatizes Lincoln's assassination, and the 12-day search for his killer A new, seven-part series on Apple TV+ unfolds like a period-piece Columbo. First John Wilkes Booth plans and commits the murder, then the lead investigator deciphers clues to catch the elusive killer.

Review TV Reviews 'Manhunt' dramatizes Lincoln's assassination, and the 12-day search for his killer 'Manhunt' dramatizes Lincoln's assassination, and the 12-day search for his killer Listen · 7:26 7:26 A new, seven-part series on Apple TV+ unfolds like a period-piece Columbo. First John Wilkes Booth plans and commits the murder, then the lead investigator deciphers clues to catch the elusive killer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor