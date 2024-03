A medieval object with Arabic and Hebrew writings shows the collaboration of its time Scientists identified an 11th-century astrolabe with Arabic inscriptions and Hebrew writings, highlighting a period when Muslims ruled in present-day Spain and scholarship and idea-sharing flourished.

