Change Healthcare's cyberattack casts a light into how cybercriminal groups work The healthcare industry is still struggling to overcome a cyberattack that took the IT company, Change Healthcare, offline in February. The cybercriminal group behind it is part of a professionalize

Technology Change Healthcare's cyberattack casts a light into how cybercriminal groups work Change Healthcare's cyberattack casts a light into how cybercriminal groups work Listen · 2:55 2:55 The healthcare industry is still struggling to overcome a cyberattack that took the IT company, Change Healthcare, offline in February. The cybercriminal group behind it is part of a professionalize Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor