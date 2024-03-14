Odelyn Joseph/AP
A woman walks past the smoking, empty National Penitentiary after a small fire broke out inside the jail in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 14. This is the same prison that armed gangs stormed late March 2 and hundreds of inmates escaped.
Gang violence has brought fear, chaos and uncertainty to Haiti. Amidst food shortages and looting, the capital, Port-au-Prince, is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis since the devastating earthquake in 2010. Our reporter on the border with the Dominican Republic talks to Haitians.