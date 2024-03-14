How are moving companies faring with high mortgage rates?

HOOAH! It's our first Beigie Award for 2024!

The Beigie Award is back to recognize the regional Federal Reserve Bank with the best Beige Book entry. This edition's winner took us to the City of Brotherly Love, detailing how high home interest rates and low existing home sales in the area are financially affecting our buff brethren in arms: movers.

