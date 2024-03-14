Composer Joe Wong brings his cinematic flair to 'Mere Survival'

Set List "So Much Ground"

"Into Nothing"

"Dreams Wash Away"

"Ordinary Light"

If you have a TV, there's a solid chance you've heard Joe Wong's music. The composer and multi-instrumentalist has scored hit shows like Russian Doll, Master of None and Will Trent, and he just released his second solo album, Mere Survival.

In this session, Wong talks about his varied career, from playing basements in his hometown of Milwaukee to scoring The Midnight Gospel.

"It really did feel like we were lined up in a cosmic way from the beginning of that project," he says of the animated Netflix series. "It's certainly one of the highlights of my career."

Wong, who also hosts his own podcast, called The Trap Set, also talks about how he approached interviews with musicians, and why that stokes his own creativity.

