What Do We Understand About Long COVID? : Consider This from NPR This week marks four years since the outbreak of Covid-19 was officially declared a pandemic. One of the most vexing legacies — one that science still hasn't solved — is long Covid. That's the debilitating condition that can develop in the aftermath of an infection.

Millions of Americans are living with the often debilitating symptoms that can include brain fog, shortness of breath, and low energy. Some struggle with simple daily living tasks like laundry and cooking.

Four years since the pandemic hit, patients with long Covid are still fighting for answers.

What Do We Understand About Long COVID?

People with symptoms of long Covid sit in the audience as they listen during a Senate Committee hearing on Long Covid earlier this year. Long Covid remains one of the most vexing legacies of the pandemic. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

People with symptoms of long Covid sit in the audience as they listen during a Senate Committee hearing on Long Covid earlier this year. Long Covid remains one of the most vexing legacies of the pandemic.

The reporting you heard at the top of this episode was from Brianna Scott who also produced today’s episode. It was edited by Scott Hensley and Courtney Dorning. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.