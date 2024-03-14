Eclipse eye damage is a real risk—here's what eye doctors saw after the 2017 eclipse

Some people suffered eye damage after viewing the 2017 solar eclipse. In 2017, some people damaged their eyes watching partial eclipses. Eye experts say this is easily avoidable if you take the right safety steps.

In 2017, some people damaged their eyes watching partial eclipses. Eye experts say this is easily avoidable if you take the right safety steps.