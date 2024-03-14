Accessibility links
Some people suffered eye damage after viewing the 2017 solar eclipse. In 2017, some people damaged their eyes watching partial eclipses. Eye experts say this is easily avoidable if you take the right safety steps.

Heard on All Things Considered

Eclipse eye damage is a real risk—here's what eye doctors saw after the 2017 eclipse

Listen · 3:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1238074172/1238653914" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

In 2017, people wore special glasses to view a partial eclipse from New York City's 'Top of the Rock' observatory at Rockefeller Center. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The eyeglasses store Warby Parker gave out thousands of free eclipse viewers in New York, as did libraries and other organizations around the nation. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Spencer Platt/Getty Images