Best Stephen King books: Tell us about your favorites Ahead of the 50th anniversary of Stephen King's first novel, Carrie, NPR wants to know about your favorite King book.

Books

What's your favorite Stephen King book?

Stephen King attends a special screening of IT on Sept. 6, 2017, in Bangor, Maine. Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Warner Bros. hide caption

Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Stephen King is a prolific writer. He's authored nearly 100 novels and novellas, mostly falling into the thriller category – several have been turned into (very!) scary movies. His first novel, Carrie, turns 50 on April 5.

We want to know about your favorite Stephen King book. Please fill out the form below to share your responses. If your submission fits our criteria, we may use your answers, or an NPR staff member may be in touch with you.

