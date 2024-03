The plan to get a transitional government in place in Haiti is being tested Days after Haiti's prime minister announced his intention to resign, politicians of all stripes have started jockeying for power. Haitians are expressing reservations.

Latin America The plan to get a transitional government in place in Haiti is being tested The plan to get a transitional government in place in Haiti is being tested Listen · 3:37 3:37 Days after Haiti's prime minister announced his intention to resign, politicians of all stripes have started jockeying for power. Haitians are expressing reservations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor