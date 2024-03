Thousands monitor the livestream of a bald eagle's nest in Southern California A bald eagle couple in the mountains of Southern California waiting on eaglets have become an internet sensation. The nonprofit running the livecam now says it's unlikely the eaglets will survive.

Animals Thousands monitor the livestream of a bald eagle's nest in Southern California Thousands monitor the livestream of a bald eagle's nest in Southern California Listen · 2:41 2:41 A bald eagle couple in the mountains of Southern California waiting on eaglets have become an internet sensation. The nonprofit running the livecam now says it's unlikely the eaglets will survive. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor