Business Changes to TikTok could affect how businesses are promoted online Changes to TikTok could affect how businesses are promoted online Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to Jerry Rowley, owner of Logan's Candies in Ontario, Calif., about how a House bill to force a change in TikTok ownership, and a potential U.S. ban, would affect his business.