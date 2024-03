'How to Win an Information War' details fighting with — and against — propaganda Peter Pomerantsev co-founded a project recording Russian atrocities in Ukraine to combat Russian disinformation. His new book profiles a WWII propagandist who targeted the Nazi regime.

Author Interviews 'How to Win an Information War' details fighting with — and against — propaganda 'How to Win an Information War' details fighting with — and against — propaganda Listen · 41:09 41:09 Peter Pomerantsev co-founded a project recording Russian atrocities in Ukraine to combat Russian disinformation. His new book profiles a WWII propagandist who targeted the Nazi regime. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor