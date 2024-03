Palestinian boy killed by police in East Jerusalem A 12-year-old East Jerusalem Palestinian boy playing with fireworks was shot and killed by an Israeli border police officer. Israel's attorney general has launched an investigation.

Middle East Palestinian boy killed by police in East Jerusalem Palestinian boy killed by police in East Jerusalem Listen · 4:07 4:07 A 12-year-old East Jerusalem Palestinian boy playing with fireworks was shot and killed by an Israeli border police officer. Israel's attorney general has launched an investigation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor