Can AI create compelling video game stories? Writers have their doubts Tech companies and game publishers are promising that artificial intelligence can write video game dialogue, making characters more dynamic and interactive. Video game writers are skeptical.

Gaming Can AI create compelling video game stories? Writers have their doubts Can AI create compelling video game stories? Writers have their doubts Listen · 4:32 4:32 Tech companies and game publishers are promising that artificial intelligence can write video game dialogue, making characters more dynamic and interactive. Video game writers are skeptical. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor