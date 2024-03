A tech billionaire has quietly bought hundreds of acres in Hawaii. Locals wonder why Tech billionaire Marc Benioff has quietly bought vast swaths of land in a small residential town in Hawaii. Local people want to know what's going on.

National A tech billionaire has quietly bought hundreds of acres in Hawaii. Locals wonder why A tech billionaire has quietly bought hundreds of acres in Hawaii. Locals wonder why Listen · 6:35 6:35 Tech billionaire Marc Benioff has quietly bought vast swaths of land in a small residential town in Hawaii. Local people want to know what's going on. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor