The latest on the violence that has engulfed the capital of Haiti Fear, chaos and uncertainty still stalk Haiti, a country that has spent two weeks in the grip of gangs and has been left effectively leaderless.

World The latest on the violence that has engulfed the capital of Haiti The latest on the violence that has engulfed the capital of Haiti Audio will be available later today. Fear, chaos and uncertainty still stalk Haiti, a country that has spent two weeks in the grip of gangs and has been left effectively leaderless. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor