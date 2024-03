Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey pardons marijuana possession convictions Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued sweeping pardons forgiving possession of marijuana convictions. It would not apply to charges of distribution, trafficking or driving under the influence.

Law Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey pardons marijuana possession convictions