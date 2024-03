Most boomers want to stay in their own homes as they get older A majority of baby boomers say they want to stay in their homes as they get older. There are more physical and social supports to help with that goal. It could have effects for the housing market.

Economy Most boomers want to stay in their own homes as they get older Most boomers want to stay in their own homes as they get older Listen · 5:08 5:08 A majority of baby boomers say they want to stay in their homes as they get older. There are more physical and social supports to help with that goal. It could have effects for the housing market. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor