State of the World from NPR Is a United Ireland on the Horizon? Is a United Ireland on the Horizon? Listen · 8:36 8:36 Enlarge this image toggle caption Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Charles McQuillan/Getty Images The island of Ireland is divided into the Northern part, which is part of the UK and the independent Republic of Ireland to the south. But a political party is poised to take power in both places and it has pledged to make the border disappear.