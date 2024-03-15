The déjà vu election; plus, losing faith in politics in "Great Expectations"

Enlarge this image toggle caption Photo by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP. ; by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Photo by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP. ; by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The 2024 presidential election will be a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden; and with that rematch comes political fanfare, some public apathy and déjà vu. To take a look at the public perception of this repeat race, host Brittany Luse is joined by NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben and NPR White House Correspondent Franco Ordoñez.



Then, Brittany is joined by Vinson Cunningham to discuss his debut novel, Great Expectations. It's a period piece that follows the story of a young man working on an election campaign that echoes that of Obama's 2008 run. Ultimately, it's a novel about belief - both religious and political. Brittany and Vinson discuss American politics as a sort of religion - and why belief in politics has changed so much in the last decade."



To end the show, Brittany shares her thoughts about "Kate Gate" and the mysterious case of royal photoshopping.



One more thing: we are working on a special series for IBAM about the gender divide and we want to talk to YOU. We're looking for people aged 18-24 for a roundtable interview on everything from dating, money, politics, and your future hopes. If you're interested in joining us, email our producers: ibam@npr.org

This episode was produced by Barton Girdwood, Alexis Williams, Liam McBain and Corey Antonio Rose. We had engineering support from Carleigh Strange and David Greenberg. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.