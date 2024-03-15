New Music Friday: The best albums out March 15

It feels like the first major springtime release week of 2024. On this week's episode of New Music Friday, NPR Music's Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen discuss the hotly awaited album by the wry-country-storyteller-turned-Grammy-winning-vibes-purveyor-turned ... wellness guru (?) Kacey Musgraves and the full-length debut by unclassifiable rapper and visual innovator Tierra Whack.

Plus: a comeback effort from one of the 21st century's most consequential pop stars, a jazz-punk collaboration that somehow manages to avoid feeling like a mashup, and more.



Featured albums:

1. Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well

2. Tierra Whack, World Wide Whack

3. Justin Timberlake, Everything I Thought It Was

4. The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis, The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis



Other notable releases for March 15

• Four Tet, Three

• The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards

• Charles Lloyd, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow

• The Dandy Warhols, Rockmaker

• Holly Humberstone, work in progress EP

• Flo Milli, Fine Ho, Stay

• Elcamino, The Game Is The Game