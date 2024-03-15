Accessibility links
New Music Friday: The best albums out March 15 : All Songs Considered It feels like the first major springtime release week of 2024. Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen discuss the hotly awaited album by Kacey Musgraves and the full-length debut by Tierra Whack, plus more.

Kacey Musgraves' album Deeper Well is one of a number of anticipated releases out March 15, 2024. Kelly Christine Sutton/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Kelly Christine Sutton/Courtesy of the artist

Kacey Musgraves' album Deeper Well is one of a number of anticipated releases out March 15, 2024.

Kelly Christine Sutton/Courtesy of the artist

It feels like the first major springtime release week of 2024. On this week's episode of New Music Friday, NPR Music's Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen discuss the hotly awaited album by the wry-country-storyteller-turned-Grammy-winning-vibes-purveyor-turned ... wellness guru (?) Kacey Musgraves and the full-length debut by unclassifiable rapper and visual innovator Tierra Whack.

Plus: a comeback effort from one of the 21st century's most consequential pop stars, a jazz-punk collaboration that somehow manages to avoid feeling like a mashup, and more.

Featured albums:
1. Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well
2. Tierra Whack, World Wide Whack
3. Justin Timberlake, Everything I Thought It Was
4. The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis, The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis

Other notable releases for March 15
• Four Tet, Three
• The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards
• Charles Lloyd, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow
• The Dandy Warhols, Rockmaker
• Holly Humberstone, work in progress EP
• Flo Milli, Fine Ho, Stay
• Elcamino, The Game Is The Game