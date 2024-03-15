'Love Lies Bleeding' is the queer erotic thriller Kristen Stewart fans have wanted : Pop Culture Happy Hour The movie Love Lies Bleeding is a fun and weird erotic thriller. It's set in the late 1980s and stars Kristen Stewart as a brooding gym manager who falls in love with a hitchhiking bodybuilder, played by Katy O'Brian. Directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud), the film's got a killer electronic soundtrack, and cinematic references of everything from John Waters to Showgirls.

Review Pop Culture Happy Hour 'Love Lies Bleeding' is the queer erotic thriller Kristen Stewart fans have wanted 'Love Lies Bleeding' is the queer erotic thriller Kristen Stewart fans have wanted Listen · 22:09 22:09 Enlarge this image toggle caption A24 A24 The movie Love Lies Bleeding is a fun and weird erotic thriller. It's set in the late 1980s and stars Kristen Stewart as a brooding gym manager who falls in love with a hitchhiking bodybuilder, played by Katy O'Brian. Directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud), the film's got a killer electronic soundtrack, and cinematic references of everything from John Waters to Showgirls. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor